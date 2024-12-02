Govt taking strict measures against gender-based violence: Azam Tarrar

Says Islam also stresses need for protection of women

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Monday that the government was taking measures to stop gender-based violence.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the federal minister noted that gender-based violence was a very crucial issue, adding that the government was fully active against the heinous crime as the women deserved to live with honour and dignity.

‘”Islam also stresses the need for the protection of women. There must be a balanced society where men and women should have equal rights. We need a society where every individual should take part for the prosperity of Pakistan. Our religion gives many rights to us, if we adopt practices of Islam then there will be no need to say anything,” he highlighted.

Underscoring the need to take strict action against those involved in violence against women and children, Tarar pointed out that Islam had made it clear for Muslims that a mother and sister must be given all the rights in a society.

“It is my duty as the federal minister for justice that I take responsibility for improving the human rights situation in the country. The Ministry of Human Rights has played a significant role in drafting new laws with input from international and national organisations,” he added.

