SHC serves notices on respondents in doctor's pension case

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court (SHC) constitutional bench has issued notices to the respondents on a plea against the pension suspension of Dr Pritam, a retired grade-20 officer of the health department.

During the hearing, pleader Dr Pritam informed the court that his pension had been suspended after two and a half years of retirement.

Pritam added that he was booked in a case in the Anti-Corruption Department.

He contended that he wasn’t summoned in any case or issued any notice but got to know about this case after three years.

The SHC summoned the investigation officer of the department in the next hearing.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case until Dec 9 seeking response from the health department, Sindh Accountant General and other respondents.



