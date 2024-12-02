Imran Khan to be arrested in four more cases

Investigation teams have reached Adiala Jail to formally arrest Imran Khan.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 12:05:49 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A decision has been made to officially arrest former prime minister Imran Khan in four additional cases from September 28.

Investigation teams have reached Adiala Jail to formally arrest Imran Khan. He will be presented in court today (Monday) after completion of his physical remand in the New Town police case.

The investigation teams would proceed with his arrest in all four cases today. After the arrest, a request will be made to send him to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted a five-day physical remand of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on November 21, which was further extended for six more days, in connection with the September 28 vandalism case.