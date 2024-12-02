Embattled Imran Khan arrested in seven more protest cases

The court sent Imran Khan to jail on judicial remand in all the cases

Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 14:40:34 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested in seven more cases related to protests in Islamabad.

The PTI founder's arrests have been made in cases registered related to protests on Sept 28, Oct 5 and Nov 24.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail, where the court sent Imran Khan to jail on judicial remand for all the cases.

During the hearing, the prosecution did not request physical remand of Imran Khan in the seven new cases. In all of these cases, he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Investigation teams reached Adiala Jail to formally arrest Imran Khan.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted a five-day physical remand of former prime minister Imran Khan on Nov 21, which was further extended for six more days, in connection with the Sept 28 vandalism case.

The PTI has been facing accusations and more trouble after Nov 24 protest in Islamabad. Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr Saif stated that the movement for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan had gained momentum following the D-Chowk protest.

IMRAN'S BAIL DENIAL IN MAY 9 RIOTS

On Saturday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore issued the written verdict of denying bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to May 9 riots.

The ATC held the former premier responsible for masterminding the May 9 riots. Justice Manzar Ali Gill of the ATC Lahore issued a six-page long written verdict.

It was said in the verdict that statements of those police officers who masqueraded as the PTI workers during meetings held in Zaman Park to conspire May 9 vandalism were recorded, adding that audio evidences of Khan were also part of the record where he could be heard inciting people to resort to violence in case of his arrest.

Highlighting the PTI workers’ participation in the May 9 vandalism, the court order said workers alongside party leadership couldn’t stifle the PTI founder’s worst impulses by following all instructions given by Khan to seed chaos and cause disruption on May 9 by attacking military installations, adding that inciting people to violence wasn’t an ordinary matter.