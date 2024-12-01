Social media services disrupted nationwide

Users have been facing significant issues with downloading on WhatsApp since last night.

Published On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 14:10:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Social media services across the country have once again experienced slowdowns, causing inconvenience for users.

Platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have been temporarily suspended or slowed down in various parts of the country. As a result, users are facing difficulties accessing these services.

Since Saturday night, all major social media platforms have been affected, leading to challenges for PTCL internet and Google services in carrying out their regular operations.

The reasons behind this disruption have not been disclosed yet, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any official statement regarding the matter.