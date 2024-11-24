Only security threat areas to face internet suspension: interior ministry

Pakistan Pakistan Only security threat areas to face internet suspension: interior ministry

The service will not be shut in other parts of the country

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 03:01:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The interior ministry has said wi-fi and mobile data service will not be suspended in the country except the areas where security threats exist, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

The ministry said the suspension of wi-fi and mobile data service will be decided in the areas where there were security concerns whereas in other parts of the country mobile and internet service will not be shut.

The PTI has decided to take out a protest rally in Islamabad to mount pressure on the government for the release of its founder, but the government decided not to let it go with its plan, claiming Islamabad High Court did not allow the party to hold rally in the capital.

