KP govt actions prompting governor rule in province: Punjab governor

Urges the KP government to end grievances of its people

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 12:04:07 PKT

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has stressed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s action prompting imposition of governor rule in the province.



Addressing a ceremony on PPP foundation day, he reiterated that people had rejected the politics of anarchy and violence stressing that no compromise on law and order would be tolerated.

Governor expressed dismay on the martyrdom of rangers and police personnel during PTI protest, condemning the takeover of the federal capital, Islamabad.

Haider urged the KP government to end grievances of its people and avoid such actions that prompt governor rule in KP.



Sardar Saleem Haider asserted that enemies were unable to digest the economic stability of Pakistan.

He believed in serving people instead of enjoying privileges as PPP politics revolved around public welfare and development.

The Punjab governor highlighted that PPP’s leadership always remained people-centric and the voice of the poor and under-privileged.

Haider stated that Bialwal Bhutto was the leader of young people joining the party and claiming Bhutto would be the next PM.

