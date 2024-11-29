PM Shehbaz hints at crackdown on miscreants, launch of riot force

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz hints at crackdown on miscreants, launch of riot force

'Radd-ul-Fasaad' force to be created for capital's safety from miscreants

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 19:12:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Just days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's touchdown in the capital which quickly spiralled in clashes between the party supporters and Islamabad police, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a high-profile meeting over the prevailing security situation.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and security figures as well as federal ministers participated in the session.

Sources said in order to make the capital safe from miscreants in the future, ‘Radul Fasaad’ force would be constituted. Meanwhile, a forensic lab would be established in Islamabad to identify the miscreants.

In the session, it was agreed to launch legal proceedings against those involved in creating mayhem - through misinformation, disinformation and propaganda – on the social media.

The prime minister said the enemies of the country were hell-bent on creating chaos. “Should we allow our enemies to continue their dangerous missions while we sit and do nothing?” he questioned.

On the recent terrorism incidents, he said bloodbath in Parachinar showed how bad the situation had become. But, he deplored, instead of resolving the issues, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister led the rogue groups towards the capital by using the government’s resources.

Read More: No room for violence: PM Shehbaz says country cannot afford chaotic protests



Sources privy to the development said cases would be registered against miscreants under the Anti-Terrorism Act.