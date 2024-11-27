No room for violence: PM Shehbaz says country cannot afford chaotic protests

No room for violence: PM Shehbaz says country cannot afford chaotic protests

He acknowledged the efforts of Islamabad police, Rangers and security personnel

Wed, 27 Nov 2024 20:22:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - On the heels of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s protest in the capital, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed an all-important session of the federal cabinet on Wednesday.

At the start of his address, he said, “this session is really important as the country cannot afford the violent politics now.”

The Prime Minister said the PTI had always used violent means to hold protests in the capital because the party's leader did not believe in democratic and political values.

He said the PTI was really bothered about why Pakistan avoided default and turned the economy in the positive direction. The protestors should understand that it was due to the tireless efforts of 16 months and not something which was sudden.

“Even our worst critics agree and praise that the economic direction is now set for the positive path,” he said. "Should we destroy all these things for their (PTI) sake?” the PM questioned.

The PM also said the military leadership has also been crucial in its support for the steps taken by the democratic government.

He also said the PTI’s manner of politics was really violent while adding the PML-N, PPP and JUI-F also protested in the capital in the past but not a plant was hurt in their venture.

The PM also mentioned the recent statement of Bushra Bibi regarding Saudi Arabia and remarked that nothing could be more anti-state than that vitriol.

He acknowledged the efforts of Islamabad police, Rangers and security personnel who played a crucial role in maintaining peace and order situation in the country.

The PM also praised the efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar who were also played the leading roles in maintaining calm in the country.