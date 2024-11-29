Indictment of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case postponed again

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case and adjourned the case until December 3

Fri, 29 Nov 2024 10:47:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The indictment proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case were postponed again on Friday.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case at the Judicial Complex here and adjourned the case until December 3.

The judge had summoned the accused today for indictment but they were not produced before the court.

