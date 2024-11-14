Court rejects acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Shahrukh Arjumand announces the reserved verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The requests for acquittal by PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case have been rejected.

The hearing for the Toshakhana-II reference took place at Adiala Jail, where Special Judge Central Islamabad, Shahrukh Arjumand, announced the reserved verdict.

The court rejected the acquittal of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, and announced that charges would be formally framed against them on Monday.

Bushra Bibi was not present in court during the hearing.