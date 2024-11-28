NAB to arrest Bushra Bibi in 190m pound case

NAB Rawalpindi team dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to carry out arrest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reportedly resolved to arrest Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, in connection with the £190 million settlement case, sources said.

According to insiders, a NAB Rawalpindi team was dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to carry out the arrest. The team had reportedly attempted to detain Bushra Bibi three days ago but remained unsuccessful.

Fresh instructions have now been issued, directing the KP NAB to fully cooperate with the Rawalpindi team. Authorities also decided to enlist the assistance of the KP police to ensure the arrest.

The £190m case revolves around allegations of misappropriation in a settlement deal involving repatriated funds. NAB intensified its investigation, signaling a renewed crackdown on high-profile figures.