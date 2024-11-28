Tarar rejects claims of firing by security officials on PTI protesters

Tarar rejects claims of firing by security officials on PTI protesters

Says PIMS and Polyclinic hospital have denied receiving any bodies or gunshot wound victims

Published On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 16:58:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has categorically stated that no firing was carried out by security personnel on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors in Islamabad.

He stated this while talking to international media along with Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal. He added that the PIMS and Polyclinic hospital have denied receiving any bodies or gunshot wound victims.

The information minister said the PTI miscreants were armed with latest weapons and they attempted to breach the red zone and wreak havoc.

Tarar said the security forces were there to protect the sanctity of the capital. He said there was no reason behind the protest, emphasizing the government has nothing to do with the cases of PTI's founder.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the jailed founder of PTI is not a political prisoner but is facing serious charges of corruption and inciting violence. These charges involve encouraging the public to attack sensitive installations, with the intent of sowing chaos and anarchy in the country.

“It should be clear to the international community that Mr. Imran Khan is not being victimized. He is not a political prisoner. He faces serious allegations, and no politician, public office holder, or celebrity in the Western world would be allowed to go unpunished for such actions,” he said.

