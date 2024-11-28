Nefarious intentions of PTI founder will never come true: Amir Muqam

Federal minister also accused PTI of targeting state institutions

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, Thursday said that the "nefarious intentions" of the PTI founder will never come to completion.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, the minister accused PTI of habitually targeting state institutions and misleading its workers. "Attacking state institutions has become a defining trait of PTI's leadership," he stated.

Commenting on PTI's recent calls for protest, Muqam said, "The so-called final call turned out to be ‘missed call’ or ‘wrong call.’ The PTI founder, once adamant about not returning without his demands being met, including the release of Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur, quit his workers and fled."

The federal minister dismissed PTI’s demands as baseless and criticised their approach to the 26th Constitutional Amendment. He noted that the amendment, passed with a two-thirds majority in the assembly, could not simply be undone by PTI's protests or a march at the D-Chowk.

Muqam further highlighted the disruption caused by PTI’s protests, saying they brought immense difficulties to the public, paralysing daily life in Islamabad.