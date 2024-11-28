IHC issues contempt notice to PTI over Nov 24 protest

Petition argued that despite the clear orders of IHC, thousands of protesters entered Islamabad

Published On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 15:51:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and sought a response regarding the November 24 protest.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Amir Farooq, on a petition filed by the president of the F-7 traders’ association.

The petitioner argued that despite the clear orders of the high court, thousands of protesters entered Islamabad, disrupting the city’s operations.

The protesters, who had come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were demanding the release of Imran Khan using force.

In response to the violation of court orders, the Islamabad High Court issued a notice to PTI and requested a reply by next week.

The court also issued notices to the Secretary of the Interior, Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Islamabad Inspector General (IG), directing them to submit their responses at the next hearing.