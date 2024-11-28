Khawaja Asif urges PTI to check Bushra Bibi's dubious role during protest

PTI leadership including Imran Khan was willing to stage sit-in at Sangjani, says Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to check the dubious role of Bushra Bibi during the party’s protest in Islamabad.

The senior PML-N leader said that the leadership of PTI including Imran Khan was earlier willing to stage sit-in at Sangjani.

“The government should be grateful to Bushra Bibi for foiling the PTI’s protest,” said the veteran politician.

The PTI workers launched an attack on D-Chowk on the instruction of Bushra Bibi, he added.

“Both Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur fled from the scene and the workers remained stranded,” said the defence minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country cannot afford the violent politics.

He was addressing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister said the PTI had always used violent means to hold protests in the capital because the party's leader did not believe in democratic and political values.

He said the PTI was really bothered about why Pakistan avoided default and turned the economy in the positive direction.

“Even our worst critics agree and praise that the economic direction is now set for the positive path,” he said. "Should we destroy all these things for their (PTI) sake?” the PM questioned.