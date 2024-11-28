Islamabad protest: Case against Imran, Bushra, Gandapur under Anti-Terrorism Act

Anti-Terrorism Act included murder plot, interference in government affairs

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two days after “cleansing operation” by security forces to end pitched battle with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters who were gathered in Islamabad’s D-Chowk to demand their leader Imran Khan’s release concluded, a case was registered in Sadiqabad Police Station Rawalpindi against top PTI leadership under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The Anti-Terrorism Act included murder plot and interference in government affairs alongside as many as 14 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

All top PTI leaders including PTI founder Khan, former first lady Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Arif Alvi, Hammad Azhar and Khurshid Khan were nominated in the case.

