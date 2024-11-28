Tear gas stocks used in PTI's Islamabad protest to be investigated

Team would be appointed in the office of AIG Logistics for to probe the use of tear gas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Peshawar Central Police Office (CPO) has written a letter to all deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and heads of other units to investigate matter pertaining to alleged use of tear gas by demonstrators during the current PTI protest at Islamabad.

A letter was written on November 21 to the Department of Police to remain apolitical in the current political circumstances.

It was mentioned in the letter that details of tear gas stock available to Police and its usage in the last one week must be provided to confirm the neutral stance of the Police.

One team would be appointed in the office of AIG Logistics for the provision of details to probe the alleged use of tear gas in the recent Islamabad protest.

According to sources, the team was instructed to completely investigate the available stock given to the police and compare this data to CPO and regional police offices.

This decision has been taken in the wake of rumours emerging on social and electronic media that the tear gas shells used in the PTI protest in the federal capital Islamabad were part of tear gas stocks of KP Police.