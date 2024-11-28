Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the county.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 04:41:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Smoggy/foggy conditions (in patches) prevailed over isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Wednesday where temperature fell up to -09 degrees Celsius.

