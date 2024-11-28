LHC gives final deadline to federal govt, FIA to submit record of persons included in PCL

The court adjourned the case hearing until December 10.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court (LHC) has given the ultimatum to federal government, Ministry of Interior and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit records of persons included in Passport Control List (PCL).



LHC CJ Miss Aalia Neelum heard the miscellaneous plea of judicial activism panel.

The applicant contended that there was no legal status of PCL and FIA couldn’t include names in this list but the FIA included names illegally.

It was pleaded to the court to issue orders for provision of record having citizens names in the PCL.



During the hearing, the court remarked furiously “will the report be submitted after one year?”

Consequently, the LHC gave the deadline to the federal government, Ministry of Interior and FIA to submit records of citizens included in the PCL.

