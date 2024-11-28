Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Residents breathed in an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 599

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 11:23:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Days after experiencing a bit relief from suffocating atmosphere, residents of Lahore on Thursday breathed in an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 599, making provincial capital the most polluted city in the world once again.

According to weather reports, there are no chances of rain for at least one week from now.

The Meteorological Department reports suggested that dry and cold weather would persist in Lahore, with forecast of temperature dropping to as low as 11 degree Celsius and go up to 23 degree Celsius. Moreover, wind speed in Lahore was recorded 5 KPH.

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the county.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Smoggy/foggy conditions (in patches) prevailed over isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Wednesday where temperature fell up to -09 degrees Celsius.