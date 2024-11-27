Gen Asim discusses regional security with Chinese general

Gen Asim thanked Chinese leadership for standing firmly with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Wednesday said that relations between Pakistan and China are based on mutual trust and cooperation.

Gen Asim stated this during a meeting with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China General Zhang Youxia who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) along with a high level delegation, said Pakistan Army’s public relations department (ISPR).

Gen Asim thanked Chinese leadership for standing firmly with Pakistan, irrespective of changes in the international and regional environment.

General Youxia held a one-on-one meeting with Gen Asim Munir, followed by delegation-level discussions.

The engagements focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

Gen Asim underscored the enduring and all-weather nature of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing their foundation of mutual trust and cooperation.

He affirmed that this historic partnership has withstood the test of time and is poised to grow further.

On the occasion, Gen Youxia expressed China's deep appreciation for Pakistan's steadfast commitment to their strategic partnership.

He commended the Pakistan Army's resolve and professionalism in its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and reiterated China's determination to further strengthen this enduring relationship.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, Gen Youxia laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, paying homage to Pakistan's martyrs.

He was accorded a warm reception, including a guard of honour presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.