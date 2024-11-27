Record of Shah Mehmood Qureshi's cases presented in ATC

Wed, 27 Nov 2024 12:39:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The record of cases against Shah Mehmood Qureshi was presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi is facing five cases related to the burning of police vehicles near Mughulpura, Zaman Park, and the Jinnah House.

The cases were heard in the ATC Lahore, where the police presented the complete record of all the cases.

During the hearing, Shah Mehmood Qureshi's lawyer, Rana Mudassar Omar, did not appear to present arguments.

The assistant lawyer informed the court that the roads were blocked and that the senior lawyer could not attend the hearing today.

The court remarked that the roads have been cleared, and if you wish to take a date, that was acceptable.

Later, the administrative judge of the ATC Lahore, Manzar Ali Gill, adjourned the hearing of Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail applications in the five cases until December 11.