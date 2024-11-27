450 arrested, Bushra Bibi, Gandapur escape amid operation against PTI protesters

Pakistan Pakistan 450 arrested, Bushra Bibi, Gandapur escape amid operation against PTI protesters

It emerged that Rangers reclaimed the control of D-Chowk

Topline A manhunt for the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur, Bushra Bibi launched; Charged demonstrators were left in the lurch by the PTI central leadership

Rangers pushed back the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters from D-Chowk; Over 1,500 law enforcers took part in the operation

The law enforcers vacated the Blue Area, re-settled the containers earlier removed by the PTI workers

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 01:26:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab police, rangers and ATS commandoes on Tuesday night launched a grand operation to disperse the PTI protesters from the Blue Area and arrested 450 PTI workers and during the operation Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur escaped after leaving the charged demonstrators in the lurch, Dunya News reported.

Over 1,500 law enforcers took part in the operation and used teargas against the protesters to disperse them.

Over 450 PTI protesters were arrested and the security forces re-settled the containers earlier removed by the PTI workers.

The central container which was being used by the PTI leaders caught a fire during the operation.

According to the security sources, the law enforcers vacated the Blue Area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi.

Containers, which were removed by the charged protesters from Khyber Chowk and Kalsoom Chowk, have been fixed again.

The Rangers personnel pushed back the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters from D-Chowk.

Read More: No negotiations with PTI, says govt

It emerged that Rangers reclaimed the control of D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, the protesters, splintered into several groups, were present on various sites of the capital.

Also, the police and PTI supporters clashed with each other. In view of this situation, security had been upgraded in the area.

Earlier, it was reported that the PTI activists, led by party founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on Tuesday reached D-Chowk after removing obstacles on the way.

Speaking to a charged gathering, Bushra Bibi reiterated that she would lead the movement for Imran Khan's release from the front. She said she would be the last woman to leave the venue.

Ali Amin Gandapur also motivated the gathering near D-Chowk to stay put till achieving the objective.