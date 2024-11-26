Infiltration attempt foiled, three terrorists killed in North Waziristan

Pakistan has consistently urged Afghan govt to ensure effective border management on their side

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The security forces eliminated three terrorists attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan, the ISPR reported.

According to the military's media wing, on the night of 25/26 November, security forces detected the movement of a group of Khwarij trying to cross the border into Pakistan near the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan District. The troops effectively engaged them, thwarting their infiltration attempt and killing three terrorists in the process.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side and to prevent the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for carrying out terrorist acts against Pakistan.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and committed to securing the borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

