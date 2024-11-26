CJP Yahya Afridi calls judicial commission meeting on Dec 6

Pakistan Pakistan CJP Yahya Afridi calls judicial commission meeting on Dec 6

JCP meeting will focus on appointment of judges to Sindh and Peshawar high courts

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 16:57:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has called a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JPC) on Dec 6.

The upcoming JCP meeting, called by Chief Justice Afridi, will focus on the appointment of judges to the Sindh and Peshawar high courts.

Following the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment and the subsequent reorganisation of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi had convened the first meeting of the JCP on Nov 5.

During the first meeting of the Judicial Commission, a decision was made to form a seven-member constitutional bench under the leadership of Justice Aminuddin Khan.

Seven members of the 12-member commission voted in favour of Justice Aminuddin's appointment, while five members opposed it.

It is important to note that during the previous meeting of the JCP, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and opposition members in parliament Umar Ayub and Shibli Faraz had opposed Justice Aminuddin Khan's appointment.