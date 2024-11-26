Army deployed in Islamabad with orders to 'shoot miscreants'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistani government has called in the military to handle the unrest during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests in Islamabad, with the Ministry of Interior issuing an official notification.

According to sources, the military has been summoned under Article 245 of the constitution, and it has been made clear that those breaking the law would face strict actions.

The notification also granted the army, powers to impose curfew in any area to maintain law and order. Security forces have been given clear instructions to "shoot anyone spreading chaos on the spot."

Meanwhile, army convoys were seen moving on various roads in Islamabad.

As the PTI procession left Chungi Number 26 towards D Chowk on Monday, heightened security measures were placed in the red zone. Extra Rangers personnel were positioned in the red zone and media was moved away from the "sensitive area."

Reuters adds: One police officer was shot and killed and at least 119 others were injured, and 22 police vehicles were torched in clashes just outside Islamabad and elsewhere in the Punjab province, provincial police chief Usman Anwar said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told a local news channel that the government sought talks with leaders of Khan's PTI party to calm the situation. "It was a sincere attempt I must say but it didn't yield any results," he said.

Khan's party accused the government of using excessive violence to block the protesters and said hundreds of workers and leaders had been arrested.

"They are even firing live bullets," one of Khan's aides, Shaukat Yousafzai, told Geo News.

Reuters TV and local TV footage showed police firing teargas canisters at Khan's supporters, who were pelting them with stones and bricks.

The videos showed vehicles and trees ablaze along the main march just outside Islamabad as the protesters at some places pushed shipment containers to make their way.

During the PTI protest on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, a car ran over Rangers personnel, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers, while five Rangers and two police officers were seriously injured.

Security sources reported that in total, four Rangers and two police officials have been martyred in attacks, with more than 100 policemen injured, many of them critically.