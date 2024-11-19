Govt takes strict steps to deal PTI protest

Government initiated geofencing of Afghan refugee camps in Islamabad and other cities as well

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Interior determined to take strict steps to address the ongoing protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing security concerns.

Section 144 was already imposed across the federal capital for a period of two months. The deputy commissioner issued the order to restrict public gatherings, while security agencies have been instructed to remain on high alert.

To ensure the safety of key government installations, security actions will be taken against individuals engaging in disruptive activities. Security in Islamabad and Rawalpindi is being increased with the deployment of additional personnel.

Also, the government has initiated geofencing of Afghan refugee camps in Islamabad and other cities to monitor potential threats.

Surveillance of sensitive locations has also been intensified to counter the risk of terrorist activity.

Sources revealed that authorities are considering punitive actions against students participating in the protests, including the cancellation of academic certificates.

Further measures under discussion include canceling the passports and identity cards of those identified as "miscreants," as well as blocking their mobile SIMs.



