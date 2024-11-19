National Action Plan's Apex Committee meets to review security situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan has begun with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to take stock of the security situation in the country.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, heads of intelligence institutions, all provincial chief ministers, key federal ministers and others have been attending the meeting being held in the capital.

The Apex Committee will discuss ways to improve coordination between the provinces and the federation and effective sharing of intelligence. It will review rise in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The participants will also be informed about the results of intelligence-based operations.

Progress on implementation of the National Action Plan on anti-terrorism would also be reviewed.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), there has been a sharp violence in militancy in the country in the current year. It said that 757 people have been killed, including civilians and security personnel, in the first eight months of 2024.

It may be recalled that the committee was scheduled to meet on Monday, but it was postponed as Prime Minister Shehbaz was unwell.