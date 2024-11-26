Army deployed in Islamabad with orders to shoot extremist protestors

Security forces have been given clear instructions to shoot anyone spreading chaos on the spot.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistani government has called in the military to handle the unrest during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests in Islamabad, with the Ministry of Interior issuing an official notification.

According to sources, the military has been summoned under Article 245, and it has been made clear that those breaking the law would face strict actions.

The notification also granted the army, powers to impose curfews in any area to maintain law and order.

It is notable that during the PTI protest on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, a car ran over Rangers personnel, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers, while five Rangers and two police officers were seriously injured.

Security sources reported that in total, four Rangers and two police officers have been martyred in attacks, with over 100 police officers injured, many of them critically.