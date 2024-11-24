Punjab Govt ready to deal with any untoward situation: Azma Bokhari

Says people have no interest in the politics of PTI.

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) - Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bokhari has emphasised that government would not allow anyone to create law and order situation as public was fed up with PTI's politics of disruption.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday, she said situation in Lahore was normal and the PTI protest call had received no response.

She said Punjab Government was alert and ready to deal with any untoward situation and lives and properties of people would be protected at all cost.

Azma Bokhari said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had announced to lead the protest from Swabi but there was no sign of any protest anywhere as yet confirming people's disinterest in the politics of PTI.

She pointed out that neither the PTI founder's wife nor his children, nor any children of the party members are participating in the protest.

She said that government officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being forced to take part in the protest despite the fact that law and order situation in their own province had been deteriorating and PTI government had expressed no seriousness in dealing with it.

Meanwhile, Islamabad authorities have already enforced Section 144 across the federal capital to ensure law and order in the city, following the directives of the Islamabad High Court.

Citizens have been asked to refrain from participating in any illegal activities

Authorities have also warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating the law to uphold peace and security in Islamabad.