Indian Sikh pilgrims leave after attending Guru Nanak's birthday celebrations

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Nearly 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims on Saturday left for India after attending celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak's birthday in Pakistan.

Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with others, bid farewell to the Sikh pilgrims at the Wagah Border, presenting them with gifts.

The Wagah Border echoed with the slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad."

The Sikh pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the government of Pakistan, the Evacuee Trust Property Board, and the Punjab government, stating that the memories of Pakistan’s hospitality would remain in their hearts forever.

In their remarks, the Sikh pilgrims expressed their appreciation for the hospitality of Pakistan, acknowledging the excellent arrangements made by the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

They particularly thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for ensuring security and other excellent arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora stated, "The celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday were historic in every respect, and in the future, we will continue to share happiness together."

He added that all Gurdawaras were beautifully decorated, and the hard work of the relevant district administration and officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board ensured the successful completion of all religious rituals.

Additional Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Saif Ullah Khokhar, highlighted that excellent teamwork had resulted in smooth arrangements, and hoped that in the future, similar arrangements would be made to ensure the smooth performance of religious rituals without any difficulties.