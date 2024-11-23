No one will be allowed to mount attack on Islamabad, says Azam Bokhari

Pakistan Pakistan No one will be allowed to mount attack on Islamabad, says Azam Bokhari

Government firm on the agenda of development and prosperity

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 16:16:24 PKT

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) - Punjab Minister for Information and Broadcasting Azma Bokhari has warned that no one will be allowed to mount attack on the federal capital.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she alleged that the PTI was a terrorist party and the government was compelled to block roads and motorways to control the terrorists.



Bokhari asserted that the party would not allow anarchy.

She criticised KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur for not paying attention to his province affairs and deadly attacks in Parachinar but instead planning for chaos along with Bushra Bibi.

The minister stated that the PTI was misusing KP resources to create anarchy but they would not be allowed to disrupt law and order.

Azma Bokhari said Bushra Bibi must be ashamed for levelling allegations on Saudi Arabia.



'NO CHAOS ALLOWED'

PML-N leader Senator Talal Chaudhary said nobody would be allowed to create chaos and anarchy in the country.

In a televised message, he said the state of Pakistan and its security forces were capable enough to thwart any such effort.

Senator Talal Chaudhary said the PTI founder was making desperate attempts to avoid accountability in corruption cases. He said no NRO would be given to him.

Talal Chaudhary also criticised the PTI for building narratives based on falsehoods and expressed regret that the party targeted friendly nations that have always supported Pakistan during difficult times.

NO ARSON ALLOWED

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Daniyal Chaudhry said the government had stabilised the economy with positive trends reflected in economic indicators.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he highlighted that the exports and remittances were increasing while inflation had been brought down to single digit.

The parliamentary secretary regretted that the PTI was trying to spread despondency to achieve its political motives.