Negotiations will begin after Imran Khan's release, says Ali Amin Gandapur

He asserted that his authority lied with Imran Khan and he will act as instructed.

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday talks with the government would begin after the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, and assured that they would reach D-Chowk at all costs.

In a chat with a private TV channel, CM Gandapur emphasised that he would follow Imran Khan’s orders at all costs.

He said his authority lied with Imran Khan and he would act as instructed.

He further stated that they would remain in Islamabad until the release of Imran Khan and other prisoners, and the approval of their demands.

Gandapur criticised the federal and Punjab governments for their actions, accusing them of acting out of panic by closing motorways and highways.

He insisted that PTI's protest would be peaceful, and it was the government that was causing roadblocks causing difficulties for the public.

MOHSIN NAQVI'S UNEQUIVOCAL STANCE

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the government could not allow anyone to hold protest or sit-in in light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order.

He was speaking to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar over telephone to discuss the situation in the wake of party’s protest call for Sunday.

“We are bound to follow the orders of IHC and therefore, cannot allow any rally, protest or sit-in,” Naqvi told PTI chairman.

The interior minister also briefed Barrister Gohar on the engagements of the 80-member high-level delegation led by Belarus president from Noiv 24 to 27.

Earlier, Naqvi has warned that no one would be allowed to disrupt law and order in the federal capital.

The interior minister visited Police Lines early in the morning to boost the morale of the police force and commended their dedication and spirit to serve.

Addressing the police force, he stressed that Islamabad must be secured at any cost as Belarus president would be in Pakistan on Nov 24 and 25.

“We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the police force and will always do so,” the minister affirmed.