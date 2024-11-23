Agriforest to be grown across Punjab to mitigate smog

Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 15:16:08 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to grow agriforest on barren land across the province to mitigate environmental pollution including smog.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced this project that focuses on all government and private housing societies across the Punjab.

Plantation would increase the oxygen levels in the air and simultaneously reduce the environmental pollution.

This project is part of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s short-term and long-term vision for control of environmental pollution and smog.

Under this project, the number of trees would be increased in the housing societies, cities and highways. The project to plant a protective circle of trees around Lahore has been initiated.

She stressed that all government departments and the public have to work together in this ‘Jihad’ to mitigate the environmental issue of smog.

Aurangzeb highlighted the government measures for smog mitigation, saying no smoke-emitting vehicle would not run on the roads and vehicle fitness certification was necessary.



She disclosed that Rs4.6 million fines had been imposed for violation of smog protocols. Industrial units and brick kilns were raided and around 14 industrial units sealed and one demolished.

Actions were taken for reduction of noise and air pollution in the cities.

Commercial generators and B.B.Q points were being monitored continuously in green lockdown zones and various points were served notices for violating smog laws.

Water was being sprayed on the roads, monitoring and action were taken against trolleys filled with sand and special squads were alerted to control the pollution created by them.

She stated these measures were meant to control environmental pollution, ensuring healthy lives for citizens and a clean environment.

She warned that no mercy and strict penalties would given to violators not following rules.

Provincial minister emphasised that the Punjab government aimed to make Lahore not only the cleanest city of Pakistan but the world.

