Bushra Bibi alleges pressure on Gen (r) Bajwa after Imran Khan's Saudi Arabia visit

The protest date will not change unless Imran Khan himself announces it

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI founder Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, has claimed that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Medina, calls began pouring in for General (r) Bajwa, questioning the choice of bringing him into leadership.

In a video statement posted on X, Bushra Bibi said former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was told, "Who have you brought? We don’t want such individuals. We are working to end Sharia, and you have brought someone advocating for it."

She added that since then, baseless propaganda was launched against them, including accusations against her and labeling Imran Khan as a "Jewish agent."

Regarding the November 24 protest, Bushra Bibi reiterated that Imran Khan has called upon the entire nation to participate. She firmly stated, "The date will not change unless Imran Khan himself announces it."

Bushra Bibi emphasised that no one can legally prevent peaceful protests and assured that the PTI founder would not seek revenge upon his release.