Interior Ministry asks KP chief secretary to prevent use of govt resources for Nov 24 protest

Pakistan Pakistan Interior Ministry asks KP chief secretary to prevent use of govt resources for Nov 24 protest

The letter states it must be ensured that the KP government does not utilise state machinery

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 16:44:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Interior Ministry has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to refrain from using government resources during PTI’s Nov 24 protest.

The letter from the Federal Interior Ministry was written by the section officer to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary.

The ministry in the letter stated that it must be ensured that the KP government did not utilise state machinery, equipment, officials, and finances during the PTI’s protest.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has called for a protest in Islamabad on Nov 24, warning that those who do not participate will be expelled from the party.

On the other hand, the government has begun formulating its own strategy to manage the situation.

According to sources in the Ministry of Interior, security forces, particularly Rangers, are likely to be deployed in various districts of Punjab. This is aimed at controlling the law and order situation in the province.

The Punjab government will send a formal request to the federal government regarding the deployment of Rangers and the suspension of mobile internet services. A final decision will be made in the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order meeting.