At least 10 killed several injured in attack on passenger vehicles in Lower Kurram

According to Kurram DPO, a convoy of vehicles from Peshawar to Parachinar came under fire

LOWER KURRAM (Dunya News) – At least 10 people were killed and several others injured when gunmen on Thursday opened fire on a number of passenger vehicles in Ucheat area of Lower Kurram.

According to Kurram DPO, a convoy of vehicles from Peshawar to Parachinar came under fire in the Ucheat area. Automatic weapons were used by the gunmen, he added.

He said 10 people, including three women, died on the spot. Several injured have been rushed to nearby hospital where condition of many has been described as serious.

Police have reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, sealed the area and launched search for the attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility of attack.

