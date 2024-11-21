PTI workers to reach Islamabad at any cost on Nov 24: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan PTI workers to reach Islamabad at any cost on Nov 24: Barrister Saif

The fake government is in fear and panic, says Barrister Saif

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 14:27:14 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said that the government has started arresting the PTI workers ahead of its protest in Islamabad on Nov 24.

“The forces of Punjab, Sindh and Kashmir are being deputed in Islamabad,” Barrister Saif said in a statement issued on Thursday.

He added that containers from across the country have reached Islamabad to block our workers from participating in the protest.

According to Barrister Saif, PTI workers will reach Islamabad at any cost to press for their demands.

“The fake government is in fear and panic. It is violating the law and constitution just in the hatred of PTI,” he said.

Also Read: PTI forms special squad to tackle shelling for Nov 24 protest

Meanwhile, PTI has also formed a special squad for the November 24 protest.

According to sources, the squad will consist of youth wing members, with Provincial Minister Meena Khan and Special Assistant Sohail Afridi leading the squad. Each district will contribute 250 young participants to the squad.

The squad will consist of over 9,000 young individuals, who will be prepared to directly face possible shelling. The squad has been provided with equipment for safety from shelling.