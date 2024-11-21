PTI forms special squad to tackle shelling for Nov 24 protest

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a special squad for the November 24 protest.

According to sources, the squad will consist of youth wing members, with Provincial Minister Meena Khan and Special Assistant Sohail Afridi leading the squad. Each district will contribute 250 young participants to the squad.

The squad will total over 9,000 young individuals, who will be prepared to directly face possible shelling. The squad has been provided with equipment to protect against and respond to shelling.

Sohail Afridi stated that they view speaking out against oppression as a form of jihad, and young people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will actively participate. He emphasised that in this struggle, they either expect martyrdom or to return as victors.

Afridi further stated that peaceful resistance against injustice is also a form of jihad, and they will continue their protest without fear for their lives.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has called for a protest in Islamabad on November 24, warning that those who do not participate will be expelled from the party.