Petition filed against Bilawal Bhutto, Ayaz Sadiq for Election Act violation

Pakistan Pakistan Petition filed against Bilawal Bhutto, Ayaz Sadiq for Election Act violation

Bilawal Bhutto could be disqualified for this infraction

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 11:43:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for violating the Election Act.

The petition, filed in the LHC, named the Election Commission, Bilawal Bhutto, and Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as respondents.

The petition argued that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was elected as a Member of the National Assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, while also holding the position of PPP Chairman.

The petition further claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and Pakistan Peoples Party were two separate political entities, and the violation of the Election Act 2017 took place.

A letter was written to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on November 1 regarding this violation, and Bilawal Bhutto could be disqualified for this infraction.

The petitioner has requested the court to order action against the relevant parties for violating the Election Act 2017.