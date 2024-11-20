Imran Khan may breathe easy as IHC grants bail in new Toshakhana reference

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan may breathe easy as IHC grants bail in new Toshakhana reference

The judge orders jail authorities to set PTI founder at liberty

Topline The court orders Khan to submit two surety bond of Rs1m each

PTI founder is unlikely to walk free due to multiple cases

Islamabad High Court ordered release of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case on Oct 23

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 16:58:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the new Toshakhana reference.

The court ordered Khan to submit two surety bond of Rs1m each and directed him to appear in trial court. The judge ordered the jail authorities to set the PTI founder at liberty.

During the course of hearing, the FIA prosecutor said the media would exonerate the PTI founder even before the court verdict. The judge asked the officer to keep himself aloof from media.

Earlier, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC remarked that when the PTI was holding the reins of the government, it didn’t respond to the questions seeking details of Toshakhana.

Hearing Khan's bail plea in the new Toshakhana reference, Justice Aurangzeb asked the respondent’s lawyer about the method used to determine the prices of the jewellery and other gifts received by the former premier and his wife.

Read also: IHC grants Bushra Bibi bail, orders her release in Toshakhana case

Barrister Salman Safdar responded that it was the responsibility of the prosecutor to inform court about that.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor said the media had been reporting as if the court had granted bail to the PTI chief.

“If media doesn’t create hysteria, then how will it be able to sell news,” Justice Aurangzeb remarked.

The court asked whose name was on the challan form to which the lawyer replied “Bushra Bibi’s name is on the challan and Sohaib Abbasi has been made an approver whereas Inamullah Shah has been made witness by the prosecution.”

Justice Aurangzeb inquired from the prosecutor how was Khan a beneficiary of the gifts received by his wife to which the prosecutor responded “if the wife receives something in gifts, it also benefits her husband.”

In a seemingly displeased gesture, the judge said "how can his wife’s possessions be linked to him".

Imran Khan is unlikely to walk free as his arrest has been shown in several other cases.

BUSHRA BIBI WALKS FREE

On Oct 23, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered release of Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

FIA Prosecutor Umair Majeed appeared before Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC in the bail plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in the second case of Toshakhana gifts.

The prosecutor argued that a gift received by the state must be submitted and declared. "The gift is the property of the state until it is legally purchased. The state-owned gift cannot be kept in private custody before purchasing it," the prosecutor continued.

Justice Aurangzeb asked him if Bushra Bibi did not submit the gifts, why PTI founder Imran Khan was made an accused. Prosecutor Majeed replied that because her husband was a public office-holder.

Read also: Bushra Bibi arrives in Peshawar after release from Adiala Jail



Justice Aurangzeb remarked that it was similar to that of Justice Isa case. In this case too, the husband was held responsible for the actions of his wife.

The justice observed that a British prime minister also took gifts home. When asked, he replied that he took the gift according to the rules.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the prosecutor what would happen if she [Bushra Bibi] returned the gift.

Prosecutor Majeed replied that there was a provision of plea bargain in the NAB law. But that provision was not available in Toshakhana law.

The justice asked him did he conduct any investigation since the case was transferred. He replied in the negative.

Justice Aurangzeb granted Bushra Bibi bail and ordered her release against two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.



