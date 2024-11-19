Educational institutions to be reopened in Lahore, Multan on Nov 20 as smog eases

Mask-wearing has been made mandatory for both students and teachers.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Like the rest of Punjab, the educational institutions in Lahore and Multan will be reopened tomorrow (Wednesday) as the smog level has reduced in the province.

The Department of Environment has issued a notification to reopen schools. All educational institutions will resume classes starting Nov 20.

According to the notification, schools will not open before 8:45am. Mask-wearing has been made mandatory for both students and teachers.

As per the notification, outdoor sports and extracurricular activities in schools are strictly prohibited.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Punjab improved a bit on Tuesday while people of Lahore and Multan continued to experience smog-choked atmosphere.

The reading of Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 252 whereas Multan had an AQI of 286.

Besides, the government eased restrictions as the atmosphere turned slightly better by allowing all hotels and restaurants to remain open till 10pm with their dine-in and takeaway services being operational.

Meanwhile, there will be no ban on home delivery services.