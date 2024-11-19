Pakistan, Saudi Arabia working together to strengthen ties: PM Shehbaz

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are working together to strengthen their ties into mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation.

Talking to Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood in Islamabad on Tuesday, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of MoUs with regard to Saudi investment of $2.8 billion in Pakistan.

Recalling the historic fraternal relations between the two countries, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Saudi leadership and government for always supporting Pakistan.

Emphasizing the significance of cooperation in defence and security cooperation, the prime minister said the visit of the Deputy Interior Minister and his delegation would help bring both sides closer in terms of cooperation in these sensitive areas.

The situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East was also discussed. Recalling the recent Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, the prime minister appreciated the leadership of Saudi Arabia for holding the Summit and stance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the issue of Palestine.

The prime minister applauded the leadership role of Saudi Arabia and the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in unifying the Ummah to collectively seek an end to violence in Gaza due to Israel's genocidal actions.

Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated his invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. He said the people of Pakistan are waiting to accord him a warm welcome.