PTI's protest will fizzle out like bubble, claims Faisal Vawda

Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 16:10:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Faisal Vawda has dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest call as "a bubble of water", asserting that no one will be released on Nov 24.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Senator Vawda accused certain people of exploiting the names of those imprisoned for political gains.

He claimed that some close associates of popular leaders take advantage of their proximity, and that Imran Khan's detention was being used for personal benefit. "I want no one to benefit from the detention of the PTI founder," he said.

Vawda also responded to the recent support from US Congress members for Imran Khan, who had written a letter expressing concern about human rights violations in Pakistan.

He stated, "This entire drama is happening for the release of Imran Khan. Why don't they see human rights violations in Kashmir and Palestine?"

He further criticised the US, saying, "In my view, you are not a superpower but a zero power. You were allies with Saddam Hussein, then you intervened in Afghanistan and left us halfway. We have made sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and now you're trying to interfere again."

The former federal minister continued, "On Nov 24, there will be no release. No MPA will bring even 50 people. What message did Ali Amin Gandapur take to Adiala Jail today?" he asked, ridiculing the PTI's plans.

Vawda criticised the government's approach to handling protests, calling it "foolish" for attempting to succeed through placing containers to stop demonstrators.

He also remarked that the 26th Constitutional Amendment was passed after a considerable effort, and if necessary, the 27th Amendment could be brought in.

Regarding the economy, he gave credit for improvements to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) rather than the government, accusing a "specific group" of people profiting while in power.