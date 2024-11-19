Section 144 clamped on Islamabad, Karachi

Notifications have been issued banning "political meeting, procession or gathering of any kind"

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal and Sindh government imposed Section 144 in Islamabad and Karachi due to planned protest by the Tehreek-e-Insaf on November 24.

No political meeting, procession or gathering of any kind is allowed in the federal capital Islamabad and Karachi, and the gathering of five or more people is banned, notifications said.

Section 144 in Karachi will remained enforced for seven days, while in Islamabad it will continue till November 24.