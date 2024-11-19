Lahore, Multan remain smog-choked as overall provincial reading improves

Reading of Lahore’s AQI was recorded at 252 whereas Multan had an AQI of 286.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Punjab improved a bit on Tuesday while people of Lahore and Multan continued to experience smog-choked atmosphere.

The educational institutions which were closed by the government last week due to deteriorating smog situation in the province were reopened in all divisions except Lahore and Multan.

The Environment Protection Department issued directives to the teacher and students to wear masks while banning outdoor activities and sports.

Besides, the government eased restrictions as the atmosphere turned slightly better by allowing all hotels and restaurants to remain open till 10pm with their dine-in and takeaway services being operational. Meanwhile, there will be no ban on home delivery services.

