Pakistan desires to deepen partnership with US: Ahsan

Ahsan Iqbal said the two countries can build a stronger and mutually beneficial economic partnership

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed Pakistan's desire to deepen partnership with the US in key sectors including economy, climate change, science and technology, agriculture, education and health.

Addressing a USAID event in Islamabad, he stated that the two countries have a unique opportunity to revitalise their partnership and adapt to the needs of a rapidly changing world, with a new US administration taking the helm.

Ahsan Iqbal said the US remains one of Pakistan's largest trading partners with bilateral trade exceeding 6.5 billion dollars in 2023. He said our key exports include textiles, surgical instruments and IT services which contribute significantly to our economy. He however emphasized that there is a vast untapped potential for growth. He said the trade relations will not only create jobs and foster innovation but also enhance economic resilience.

Ahsan Iqbal said the two countries can build a stronger and mutually beneficial economic partnership by addressing trade barriers and encouraging joint ventures.

He noted that while bilateral relations have flourished, it is important that both nations respect each other's sovereignty and work together constructively to address shared challenges. He said Pakistan-US relationship remains critical to addressing global challenges and achieving regional stability.

The Minister for Planning said Pakistan is committed to revive US-Pakistan Knowledge corridor project, saying it holds immense promise for enhancing research partnerships, academic exchanges and dual degree programs. He said this initiative can help Pakistan develop its intellectual and technological infrastructure and foster knowledge based economy.

