Seven policemen abducted in KP's Bannu

A search operation has been launched to catch the captors

Mon, 18 Nov 2024 23:29:07 PKT

BANNU (Dunya News) - In a shocking development on Monday, seven policemen were abducted by unidentified armed men from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district.

The incident occurred in the Ahmedzai sub-division and was confirmed by the district's DPO.

The police said the unknown armed men took control of the Rocha checkpost and kidnapped the personnel.

With regard to the incident, it was added that an operation has been initiated to apprehend the captors after cordoning off the area.

As per the details which has come to light so far, the incident took place after maghrib prayer when a group of armed men took the policemen hostage at a checkpost. After, they were taken to an undisclosed location.

