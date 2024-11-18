Section 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of PTI's protest on Nov 24

Section 144 had previously been imposed in Islamabad but expired just yesterday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In response to the PTI’s final protest call set for Nov 24, the Islamabad administration has enforced Section 144 in the federal capital.

A notification was issued by the additional deputy commissioner of Islamabad, prohibiting gatherings of five or more individuals and banning all types of religious or political rallies and public meetings.

Notably, section 144 had previously been imposed in Islamabad but expired just yesterday.

